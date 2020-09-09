One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

One Piece Chapter 990 will be out this Sunday and manga lovers are happy after knowing that the next chapter will be out within a week. Some spoilers have been revealed for the imminent chapter. Read further to know what you can see next.

One Piece Chapter 990 will focus on the Flying Six or Tobiroppo as Queen takes his personal revenge. If the latest spoilers are to be believed, it seems Zoro will fight another formidable member of kaido's All-Star.

In One Piece Chapter 990, fans will witness the fight between King the Conflagration and Luffy's trusted swordsman Roronoa Zoro. It will be interesting to see Zoro fighting against a powerful rival since the Dressrosa arc.

Here are the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 990 released so far by various leakers – Zoro will be fighting against the King, Sanji will be taking on the gifters, Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake and Hawkins will also appear, Drake asks Hawkins next to him "What are you doing?", Hawkins makes a prediction that the chances of survival are bleak.

The other leaked One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers reveal – Luffy and Zoro will team up against the numbers, The one that Who's Who wants to kill appears too, Ferros Ferro opens the book, and Big Mom's army, including Queen Mama Chanteho, appears in the book, Marco and Perespero make an appearance along with Xdrake with Hawkins together.

One Piece Chapter 990 is slated to be released on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Fans have already started discussing the spoilers for the imminent chapter over Reddit and other social networking sites.

