People News Roundup: Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980s; Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980s; Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980s

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by actor Anthony Rapp and a second, unnamed person when both plaintiffs were about 14. The suit, filed in New York state court in Manhattan, refers to the same alleged incident that Rapp first recounted in an October 2017 BuzzFeed interview that triggered Spacey's fall from grace in Hollywood.

Ghislaine Maxwell's privacy does not justify keeping deposition sealed, Epstein accuser says

A woman who said she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking told a U.S. appeals court that Ghislaine Maxwell's desire for privacy failed to justify the continued sealing of a deposition that the British socialite has fought to keep out of the public eye. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre made the argument in a Wednesday filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ahead of Sept. 22 oral arguments over the release of materials from her now-settled defamation lawsuit against Maxwell.

Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage

The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood, and, more recently, condemnation of the media for the non-stop coverage of the duelling accusations between Rajput's family and his girlfriend.

