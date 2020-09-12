Left Menu
Sherlock Holmes 3 cast, plot revealed, Dexter Fletcher to be different from 2 movies

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-09-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 01:22 IST
Sherlock Holmes 3 cast, plot revealed, Dexter Fletcher to be different from 2 movies
If Johnny Depp joins the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3, he is likely to play another popular villain from the Sherlock Holmes universe. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Fans are passionately waiting for Sherlock Holmes 3 for the last 9 to 10 years. The third imminent season has an official release date. They are at least glad as the third movie of the franchise will be out by December 2021.

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The earlier movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. It earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. Such a massive success paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. We all know that China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and TV projects had been halted and postponed due to the pandemic situation. However, thanks to the creators who decided to release the movie in December next year. They seem to resume their filming soon based on the new guidelines.

Apart from the lead actors Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Sherlock Holmes 3 will see other stars like Jared Harris, Stephen Fry, Noomi Rapace, Rachel McAdams, Kelly Reilly and Eddie Marsan. Jared Harris as Professor James Moriarty, Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes, Noomi Rapace as Madame Simza Heron, Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Kelly Reilly as Mary Morstan and Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrade will be returning in the third movie.

If Johnny Depp joins the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3, he is likely to play another popular villain from the Sherlock Holmes universe. As antagonists like Lord Henry, Jim Moriarty, Sebastian Moran and Henry Blackwood have already appeared earlier, Amber Heard's ex-spouse may portray Charles Augustus Magnussen in the third movie. However, we don't have any official announcement in support of this report.

Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Now You See Me 3 is in developmental process, Eric Warren Singer to pen the script

