Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership Latin music star and entrepreneur Daddy Yankee has joined forces with Universal Music Group, a unit of French media conglomerate Vivendi SA, to create music, film and television projects, starting with a new track release on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 10:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

COVID-19 restrictions give New York Fashion Week new look

New York Fashion Week will look a little different this season, with the typical seven-day parade of events stripped down to five days because of COVID-19 restrictions, with online runway shows, and smaller, socially distanced audiences. Host IMG said it had worked closely with the governor's office to understand the protocols needed in order to have the shows running from Sept. 13-17.

Exclusive: China bars media coverage of Disney's 'Mulan' after Xinjiang backlash - sources

Chinese authorities have told major media outlets not to cover Walt Disney Co's release of "Mulan" , in an order issued after controversy erupted overseas over the film's links with the Xinjiang region, four people familiar with matter told Reuters. Set to open in local theatres on Friday, Disney had high hopes for Mulan in China, but starving it of publicity in the country's strictly censored media would be another blow to the $200 million production.

The Rolling Stones become first band to top UK album charts over six different decades

Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones topped the British album charts once again on Friday, creating history by becoming the first band to score a number one album across six different decades, the Official Charts Company said. The band, who first began performing in 1962, went straight to the top spot with a remastered version of their "Goats Head Soup" album, which was originally released in 1973 when it also reached number one.

Europe's creative industry slams EU Commission for rewriting copyright rules

Europe's creative industry has criticised the European Commission's consultation on new EU copyright rules for departing from the original directive agreed last year and being unworkable. The new copyright directive, which marked the first overhaul in two decades, had pitted artists and news publishers against tech companies, internet activists and consumer groups and aimed to provide fair compensation for the bloc's $1 trillion creative industries and its 11.7 million employees.

'Wonder Woman' movie sequel delayed two months to December

The Warner Bros movie studio on Friday postponed the debut of superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" until Christmas Day as many theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film starring Gal Gadot had been scheduled for release in cinemas on Oct. 2 but will now debut on Dec. 25. It was the next big-budget Hollywood movie slated for theaters.

British actress Diana Rigg, who portrayed spy Emma Peel and murderer Medea, dies aged 82

British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show "The Avengers" and enjoyed a distinguished and varied career on stage and screen from James Bond to "Game of Thrones" , died on Thursday aged 82. Rigg won numerous Emmy, Tony and Bafta awards during her long and prestigious career, equally at home in classical theatre roles as those in popular TV shows.

Disney's 'Mulan' battles mixed reviews and media muzzle at Chinese launch

Walt Disney Co's live-action war epic "Mulan" opened to a lukewarm reception in China on Friday as it battled with mixed reviews, COVID-19 curbs on cinemas and a government ban on major media coverage amid international calls for a boycott. The film, based on a Chinese folk story, had taken in 46 million yuan ($6.73 million) at the box office by 8 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), according to online ticketing platform Maoyan - a slow start compared with other blockbusters.

Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership

Latin music star and entrepreneur Daddy Yankee has joined forces with Universal Music Group, a unit of French media conglomerate Vivendi SA, to create music, film and television projects, starting with a new track release on Friday. The global entertainment partnership is "one of the biggest commitments to an artist in the history of Latin music," the partners said in a statement on Thursday, without disclosing financial details.

K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans

For K-pop superstars BTS, 2020 is turning out to be a good year, with the group becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart -- if only they could celebrate with their fans. The group's first English-language song, "Dynamite" logged nearly 34 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week -- the biggest digital sales week for any artist in nearly three years.

Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering

Grammy award-winning rapper Clifford Harris, known as T.I., agreed to pay a U.S. regulator $75,000 to settle charges that he broke securities laws by selling fraudulent crypto-currency investments, the agency said on Friday. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it had charged the Atlanta rapper and actor along with four associates, including film producer Ryan Felton who it says controlled the companies FLiK and CoinSpark that conducted the initial coin offerings.

