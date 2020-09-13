Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of man held Lebanon starts foundation to help others

Amer Fakhoury, a Dover, New Hampshire, restaurant owner, died of cancer last month at age 57. His children tell Seacoastonline.com for a story Saturday that the goal of the Amer Fakhoury Foundation is to honour their father and help fill financial and advocacy gaps for people who have been kidnapped and their families.

PTI | Dover | Updated: 13-09-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 09:15 IST
Family of man held Lebanon starts foundation to help others

The family of an American man who was jailed for months in Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he always denied has started a foundation in his name to help families of Americans held hostage overseas. Amer Fakhoury, a Dover, New Hampshire, restaurant owner, died of cancer last month at age 57.

His children tell Seacoastonline.com for a story Saturday that the goal of the Amer Fakhoury Foundation is to honour their father and help fill financial and advocacy gaps for people who have been kidnapped and their families. “There are so many other people that are in my dad's shoes right now we don't know about,” said Macy Fakhoury, one of Amer Fakhoury's daughters. “So many of them can be hidden or brushed under the table. ... We want to help these people and we want to bring light to this injustice.” The family is seeking donations through the amerfakhouryfoundation.org website, and is applying for grants.

Fakhoury was imprisoned last September while visiting family in Lebanon. Lebanese officials alleged he tortured prisoners in the 1990s at a prison run by the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army.

Fakhoury's lawyer said he worked at the prison, but had no direct contact with inmates and didn't torture anyone. He was released in March.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spurs need to learn how to win ugly, says Lloris

Jose Mourinho is trying to instil a winning mentality at Tottenham Hotspur and the players must buy into his philosophy even if it means sacrificing the style of play they have grown accustomed to, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said. Mourinho ...

Stars trim Knights, move within game of Cup Final

Jamie Benns goal late in the second period proved to be the winner and the Dallas Stars move within a game of the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night in Edmonton. The Stars lead the best-of-seve...

Family of man held Lebanon starts foundation to help others

The family of an American man who was jailed for months in Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he always denied has started a foundation in his name to help families of Americans held hostage overseas. Amer Fakhoury, a ...

Cardinals hit four homers, clobber Reds

Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer to power the Cardinals to 7-1 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Brad Miller, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt also hit home runs for the Cardinals, who are 17-0 when they score at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020