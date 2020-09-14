People News Roundup: British designer Terence Conran dies at 88; Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88
Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its contemporary pine furniture, brightly coloured fabrics and tasteful kitchenware which proved a big hit with the public.
Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering
Grammy award-winning rapper Clifford Harris, known as T.I., agreed to pay a U.S. regulator $75,000 to settle charges that he broke securities laws by selling fraudulent crypto-currency investments, the agency said on Friday. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it had charged the Atlanta rapper and actor along with four associates, including film producer Ryan Felton who it says controlled the companies FLiK and CoinSpark that conducted the initial coin offerings which T.I. promoted.
