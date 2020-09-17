Left Menu
"Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday expressing support for the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook Inc. Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life Pop music superstar Madonna will direct and co-write a movie about her life for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, the studio said in a statement on Tuesday.

People News Roundup: Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life; Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech and more
Musician, actor Madonna. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world's biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda. "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday expressing support for the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook Inc.

Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life

Pop music superstar Madonna will direct and co-write a movie about her life for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, the studio said in a statement on Tuesday. Madonna, 62, will team with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script, Universal said.

Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage with Offset

U.S. rapper Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage. The "WAP" singer, 27, known for songs that celebrate sex, money and female empowerment and for her playful, idiosyncratic lyrical style, filed divorce papers in family court in Fulton County, Georgia, according to court records. An initial hearing was set for Nov. 4.

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Latest News

Calhoun's blast helps Diamondbacks take down Angels

Kole Calhoun homered for the third time in two days against his former team, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-6 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Calhoun, who signed with the Diamondbacks last o...

Sports News Roundup: Big Ten to start its college football season next month; Nadal makes fast start in Rome, Tsitsipas out and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Job not done yet, says Tour de France leader RoglicPrimoz Roglic is taking nothing for granted despite holding a comfortable lead in the Tour de France on Wednesday evening with four comp...

Fight against COVID isn't a political one, it is battle to save lives: Sanjay Raut

Many patients in Maharashtra are recovering from COVID-19 and the fight is against the infection and not a political one, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday. Rauts statement comes after the comments made by Union Health Minister in w...

Robert and Michelle King developing 'Happy Face' series for CBS All Access

Veteran television writers Robert and Michelle King are working on the adaptation of Happy Face podcast for streamer CBS All Access. The duo, best known for creating popular shows such as The Good Fight and The Good Wife, are collaborating ...
