Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Filming resumes on 'The Batman' movie after coronavirus shutdown

Filming has resumed in Britain on the movie "The Batman," Warner Bros. said on Thursday, after a two-week shutdown caused by a member of the production - reported to be actor Robert Pattinson - who tested positive for the coronavirus. “Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a Warner Bros. representative said in a statement. Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honour

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award following his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actress. "The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled," according to an official announcement in the London Gazette said. TV's 'Ratched' explores 'One Flew Over Cuckoo's Nest' villain

Nurse Mildred Ratched, the infamous villain from Milos Forman's Oscar-winning 1975 film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," is returning to screens in the Netflix show "Ratched." The eight-episode horror series, from producer Ryan Murphy and writer Ian Brennan, tells the origin story of the asylum nurse created by Ken Kesey in his 1962 novel.

Beirut-born singer Mika to livestream concert for blast victims Beirut-born pop star Mika will livestream a concert this weekend to raise funds for victims of the Aug. 4 port blast in the Lebanese capital, and Mexican actress Salma Hayek and Australian singer Kylie Minogue are among those joining in. Some 190 people were killed and 6,000 injured in the huge explosion that reduced parts of the city to rubble and deepened an economic and political crisis in the country.

Designer Bora Aksu presents pandemic-inspired collection at London Fashion Week Turkish designer Bora Aksu said the coronavirus pandemic inspired his latest collection, which looks back over one hundred years to the Spanish flu pandemic and the end of World War One. COVID-19 meant that Aksu's fashion show on Friday was one of only four taking place at London Fashion Week, according to the British Fashion Council, compared with the 46 shows that took place at the event last September.

Curiosity high for TV's anything-can-happen virtual Emmys California may be burning and the United States is in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Hollywood is hoping that there might be some relief in a party - albeit at a distance - at Sunday's Emmy awards. The highest awards in television are going ahead as a live, virtual ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, but without a celebrity audience or a red carpet, after six months of lockdowns, no live concerts and a lost summer movie season.

Disney's 'Mulan' gets cold reception in boycott-leading Hong Kong Walt Disney Co's live-action remake of "Mulan" opened on Thursday to a lacklustre reception in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy activists have been leading calls to boycott the movie. Based on a Chinese folk story, the film has provoked a backlash in the Chinese-ruled city and elsewhere over its star's comments of support for Hong Kong police during protests last year and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.

AT&T's Warner Bros Games unveils Harry Potter role-playing game AT&T Inc's Warner Bros Games on Wednesday unveiled a Harry Potter game, "Hogwarts Legacy," that will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s. The role-playing videogame, developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche, will release next year for Microsoft Corp's Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles, as well as Sony Corp's PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and PC.