Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honour

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award following his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actress. "The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled," according to an official announcement in the London Gazette said.

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Bolivia election race heats up as field tightens

Bolivias presidential election race, a re-run of a fraught ballot last year that plunged the Andean country into turmoil, has tightened after interim President Jeanine Anez dropped out, likely helping rein in the front-running socialist par...

Femicides in Mexico rise more than 2%, protests rage

Femicides in Mexico are on the rise this year, according to official statistics released on Friday, murders that have intensified protests this month demanding the government address violence against women.Between January and August, murder...

Trump says he sees no reason to delay TikTok decision

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there was no need to delay a decision on a proposed deal for popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, adding he would be looking at it shortly.Were going to take a look. Theyre going to be sh...

'We have to comply,' Mexican president says as friction grows over US water pact

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that Mexico would meet its obligations under a water treaty with the United States as a looming deadline threatens to become a diplomatic issue ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidenti...
