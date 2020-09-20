Entertainment News Roundup: Mika to livestream concert for blast victims; Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honour and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honour

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award following his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actress. "The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled," according to an official announcement in the London Gazette said.

'Watchmen', 'Schitt's Creek,' pajamas and alpaca take stage for Emmys

Television shows "Succession," "Watchmen" and "Schitt's Creek" look set for multiple wins at Sunday's Emmy awards, but the biggest buzz may be around the virtual ceremony and its potential for pajamas, alpacas, and designer Hazmat suits. Jimmy Kimmel hosts television's highest honors in a live awards show that promises to be full of surprises around the challenges of linking up in real time with nominees in 125 places around the world - in their homes, backyards, bedrooms or anywhere else.

Beirut-born singer Mika to livestream concert for blast victims

Beirut-born pop star Mika will livestream a concert this weekend to raise funds for victims of the Aug. 4 port blast in the Lebanese capital, and Mexican actress Salma Hayek and Australian singer Kylie Minogue are among those joining in. Some 190 people were killed and 6,000 injured in the huge explosion that reduced parts of the city to rubble and deepened an economic and political crisis in the country.

Designer Bora Aksu presents pandemic-inspired collection at London Fashion Week

Turkish designer Bora Aksu said the coronavirus pandemic inspired his latest collection, which looks back over one hundred years to the Spanish flu pandemic and the end of World War One. COVID-19 meant that Aksu's fashion show on Friday was one of only four taking place at London Fashion Week, according to the British Fashion Council, compared with the 46 shows that took place at the event last September.