Entertainment News Roundup: HBO's 'Succession' wins best drama series at TV's Emmy awards; 'Schitt's Creek' wins Emmy award for best comedy series and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek' rule at virtual Emmys with pandemic and political twists

Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen" and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice. "Hello, and welcome to the PandEmmys!," said host Jimmy Kimmel, opening the show, where most celebrities took part remotely from their sofas and backyards dressed in a variety of gowns, hoodies and sleepwear.

HBO's 'Succession' wins best drama series at TV's Emmy awards

"Succession," a drama about a dysfunctional family that runs a media empire, won best drama series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday. The series runs on AT&T Inc's HBO network.

HBO conquers TV's Emmy Awards, Apple nabs first trophy

AT&T Inc's HBO network triumphed at Sunday's Emmy Awards with 30 wins, including best drama "Succession" and limited series "Watchmen," while Apple Inc took home its first award for the iPhone maker's dive into streaming television. Netflix Inc, which headed into the ceremony with a record 160 nominations, finished second with 21 honors. The Pop cable network, owned by ViacomCBS Inc, took the top comedy prize for offbeat series "Schitt's Creek," which swept comedy categories to collect nine awards overall.

'Schitt's Creek' wins Emmy award for best comedy series

"Schitt's Creek," a Canadian series about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel in a small town, won the Emmy Award for best comedy on Sunday. The series picked up seven statuettes at the ceremony, including all four comedy acting awards for stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

Emmy Awards air as giant video conference with TV's top stars

The Emmy Awards aired as a live, virtual ceremony on Sunday, bringing Hollywood television stars together, distantly, through a giant would-be Zoom call with host Jimmy Kimmel. The ceremony, which was forced to make major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, aired on ABC without the typical celebrity audience or red carpet. Just a few live presenters, including Jennifer Aniston and an alpaca, appeared in the same space as Kimmel.