People News Roundup: Emmy Awards air as giant video conference with TV's top stars; UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lawyers for a British newspaper that is being sued for invasion of privacy by Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, have argued that she is content for details of her private life to be made public, citing a recent book about the royal couple. Meghan, officially titled the Duchess of Sussex, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

The Emmy Awards aired as a live, virtual ceremony on Sunday, bringing Hollywood television stars together, distantly, through a giant would-be Zoom call with host Jimmy Kimmel. The ceremony, which was forced to make major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, aired on ABC without the typical celebrity audience or red carpet. Just a few live presenters, including Jennifer Aniston and an alpaca, appeared in the same space as Kimmel.

