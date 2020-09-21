Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

As Rome boosts micro-mobility, some complain of E-scooters gone wild

They're a far cry from the ancient Roman chariots immortalized in the 1959 classic movie "Ben-Hur", but critics say they can be just as dangerous in the wrong hands. Thousands of electric scooters are filling the cobblestoned streets of central Rome as people seek alternatives to crowded public transport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.