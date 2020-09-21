Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek' rule at virtual Emmys with pandemic and political twists

Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen" and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice. "Hello, and welcome to the PandEmmys!," said host Jimmy Kimmel, opening the show, where most celebrities took part remotely from their sofas and backyards dressed in a variety of gowns, hoodies and sleepwear. UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

Lawyers for a British newspaper that is being sued for invasion of privacy by Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, have argued that she is content for details of her private life to be made public, citing a recent book about the royal couple. Meghan, officially titled the Duchess of Sussex, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018. HBO's 'Succession' wins best drama series at TV's Emmy awards

AT&T Inc's HBO network triumphed at Sunday's Emmy Awards with 30 wins, including best drama "Succession" and limited series "Watchmen," while Apple Inc took home its first award for the iPhone maker's dive into streaming television. Netflix Inc, which headed into the ceremony with a record 160 nominations, finished second with 21 honors. The Pop cable network, owned by ViacomCBS Inc, took the top comedy prize for offbeat series "Schitt's Creek," which swept comedy categories to collect nine awards overall. UAE, Israeli film bodies sign agreement, plan regional film festival

UAE, Israeli film bodies sign agreement, plan regional film festival

The Abu Dhabi Film Commission, the Israel Film Fund and the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film and Television School have signed a cooperation agreement for training and production, a joint statement said on Monday. The agreement includes plans for an annual regional film festival rotating between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Israel.

Pandemic shows need for global response to climate change, says Attenborough

COVID-19 is a reminder that "we are all in it together" and the world needs a global response to the climate change crisis, David Attenborough said, as he launched a film about lessons learned during his seven decades as a television naturalist. The film "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet" sets out his "witness statement" on the destruction of the environment and ideas on how humans can still put it right.

