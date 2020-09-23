Entertainment News Roundup: UK's Meghan did not cooperate with biography, lawyers tell court; Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek' rule at virtual Emmys with pandemic and political twists

Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen" and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice. "Hello, and welcome to the PandEmmys!," said host Jimmy Kimmel, opening the show, where most celebrities took part remotely from their sofas and backyards dressed in a variety of gowns, hoodies and sleepwear.

UK's Meghan did not cooperate with biography, lawyers tell court

Lawyers for Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, said on Monday a claim by a tabloid paper she is suing for invasion of privacy that the royal couple cooperated with a recent book about them was "manifestly false". Meghan, officially titled the Duchess of Sussex, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Ellen DeGeneres issues apology, vows 'new chapter' after on-set turmoil

Ellen DeGeneres on Monday opened the new season of her popular television talk show by apologizing to staff after reports of a toxic work environment on her set and saying changes had been made to start "a new chapter." Three top producers on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" exited the show, producer Warner Bros. said in August after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them.

U.S. TV shows try a new election playbook: making voting part of the story

From "black-ish" to a "West Wing" reunion, television shows are using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to participate in the Nov. 3 election. Thirty years after "Rock the Vote," a liberal nonprofit group, fused pop culture and politics, TV makers are seeking to make dry topics like registering to vote, filling out the census and finding polling places feel vital and fun by writing them into the plots of popular shows.

Ginsburg movies 'RBG' and 'On the Basis of Sex' re-released to support women's rights

Two films about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are being re-released in U.S. movie theaters with proceeds going to support women's rights groups, producers said on Tuesday. Documentary "RBG," which cemented Ginsburg's unlikely status as a pop culture hero, and biographical movie "On the Basis of Sex," both from 2018, will be back in movie theaters on Friday and available on demand, Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures said.

Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom

British centenarian and charity star Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden during lockdown, has signed a deal to film a biopic of his life, several media outlets reported on Wednesday. The film, to be shot next year, will be made by Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures, whose credits include "Fisherman's Friends", about a group of Cornish fishermen who signed a record deal, they added.

