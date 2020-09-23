Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: UK's Meghan did not cooperate with biography, lawyers tell court; Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom and more

UK's Meghan did not cooperate with biography, lawyers tell court Lawyers for Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, said on Monday a claim by a tabloid paper she is suing for invasion of privacy that the royal couple cooperated with a recent book about them was "manifestly false".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:27 IST
People News Roundup: UK's Meghan did not cooperate with biography, lawyers tell court; Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom and more
Meghan Markle Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Meghan did not cooperate with biography, lawyers tell court

Lawyers for Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, said on Monday a claim by a tabloid paper she is suing for invasion of privacy that the royal couple cooperated with a recent book about them was "manifestly false". Meghan, officially titled the Duchess of Sussex, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Ellen DeGeneres issues apology, vows 'new chapter' after on-set turmoil

Ellen DeGeneres on Monday opened the new season of her popular television talk show by apologizing to staff after reports of a toxic work environment on her set and saying changes had been made to start "a new chapter." Three top producers on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" exited the show, producer Warner Bros. said in August after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them.

Wedding gown of UK's Princess Beatrice goes on show

The gown worn by Britain's Princess Beatrice at her scaled down wedding two months ago goes on display to the public on Thursday at Windsor Castle where her "secret" marriage took place. Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the castle to the west of London in July in a private ceremony without the usual pomp and fanfare that royal weddings usually attract.

Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom

British centenarian and charity star Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden during lockdown, has signed a deal to film a biopic of his life, several media outlets reported on Wednesday. The film, to be shot next year, will be made by Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures, whose credits include "Fisherman's Friends", about a group of Cornish fishermen who signed a record deal, they added.

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan encourage Americans to vote in 'most important' election

Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, entering into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture. In a video for 2020 Time 100, the U.S. magazine's list of the world's most influential people, the couple said people who were able to cast their vote, should do so.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dip in TB notification from Jan to Aug this yr as against corresponding period of 2019, says govt

Notification of tuberculosis cases in India from January to August this year stood at 11,76,164 as against 16,49,310 cases notified during the corresponding period in 2019, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Lok Sabha o...

Capgemini to provide application development services to Daimler's India R&D facility

Bengaluru-based Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India MBRDI has selected Capgemini to provide application development and maintenance services, a release said on Wednesday. Under the terms, Capgemini will enable application developme...

Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the teams head coach ahead of the upcoming season. I-Leagues newest entrant is the first team from national capital New Delhi.The l...

Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport

Finland has deployed coronavirus-sniffing dogs at the Nordic countrys main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method that could become a cost-friendly and quick way to identify infected travellers. Four do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020