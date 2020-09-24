Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan encourage Americans to vote in 'most important' election; Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92 and more

The name's Bond, seriously: 007's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives Poles were left shaken and stirred by news that a suspected British agent called James Bond was on Her Majesty's secret service in the country in the 1960s, after the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) posted about him on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:30 IST
People News Roundup: UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan encourage Americans to vote in 'most important' election; Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92 and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Some social media stars chafe at COVID restrictions, angering authorities

A handful of social media stars and influencers have publicly flouted rules aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic and even encouraged others to do so, and authorities from the Netherlands to the United States are not happy. The online dissent comes as the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States passed 200,000 and many countries in Europe are grappling with a second wave of infections.

Wedding gown of UK's Princess Beatrice goes on show

The gown worn by Britain's Princess Beatrice at her scaled down wedding two months ago goes on display to the public on Thursday at Windsor Castle where her "secret" marriage took place. Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the castle to the west of London in July in a private ceremony without the usual pomp and fanfare that royal weddings usually attract.

The name's Bond, seriously: 007's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

Poles were left shaken and stirred by news that a suspected British agent called James Bond was on Her Majesty's secret service in the country in the 1960s, after the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) posted about him on social media. According to the institute's archive James Bond came to Poland on Feb. 18, 1964 and was officially employed as an archivist for the British Embassy Military Attache. He soon came to the attention of Polish counter-intelligence officers.

Gale Sayers, star football player depicted in 'Brian's Song,' dead at 77: NFL

Gale Sayers, the electrifying former Chicago Bears running back whose graceful moves earned him Hall of Fame honors and whose bond with a dying teammate was chronicled in the movie "Brian's Song," died on Wednesday at age 77, the National Football League said. While playing only seven seasons in a career cut short by injury, Sayers earned five all-NFL selections as he accumulated 4,956 rushing yards from 1965 to 1971.

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92

Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday at the age of 92. Evans died of congestive heart failure in New York, according to his wife Tina Brown.

Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom

British centenarian and charity star Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden during lockdown, has signed a deal to film a biopic of his life, he and the producers said on Wednesday. The film, to be shot next year, will be made by Britain's Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures, whose credits include "Fisherman's Friends", about a group of Cornish fishermen who signed a record deal, they said in a joint statement.

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan encourage Americans to vote in 'most important' election

Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, entering into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture. In a video for 2020 Time 100, the U.S. magazine's list of the world's most influential people, the couple said people who were able to cast their vote, should do so.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two police officers shot amid Louisville protests over Breonna Taylor ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests of a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Marc...

IPL 13: Pollard only cricketer who might play 200 games for MI, says Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes that Kieron Pollard is the only cricketer who might be able to play 200 games for the franchise. His remark comes as Pollard played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians as the side locked horns...

IPL 13: Steve Smith practises Dhoni's signature 'Helicopter Shot'

The Indian Premier League IPL has become a platform for players across the world to display new additions to their bowling and batting skills. And now it seems that Steve Smith, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, is looking to add some invent...

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dutch living coffin aims to provide source for life after deathA Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable living coffin made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020