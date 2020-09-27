Left Menu
The idiosyncratic "Ghostbusters" star was hit with an unconventional letter this week from the band over Murray's use of the song "Listen to the Music" in ads for the actor's line of whimsical golf apparel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 18:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Van Morrison takes fans back to magic time in coronavirus-shrouded Londo; Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views and more
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@vanmorrison)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bill Murray, the Doobie Brothers and those 'ugly' golf shirts

Musicians have long protested about politicians using their songs during campaign rallies, but actor Bill Murray has now found himself in the crosshairs of a complaint by the Doobie Brothers. The idiosyncratic "Ghostbusters" star was hit with an unconventional letter this week from the band over Murray's use of the song "Listen to the Music" in ads for the actor's line of whimsical golf apparel.

South African hit 'Jerusalema' inspires people worldwide to shake off COVID-19 blues

From Sao Paulo to Sweden, thousands of people around the world, including priests, police, ministers and frontline workers, have posted clips of themselves dancing to South African house song "Jerusalema" . With confirmed global coronavirus deaths nearing a grim milestone of one million, a vaccine still some time away and lockdowns and social distancing measures to curb the pandemic's spread weighing on public life, the up-tempo gospel groove has provided a moment's relief across borders and language barriers.

Beatles memorabilia goes under hammer at online auction

Fancy owning a piece of pop history? Sotheby's is hosting an online auction this month of Beatles memorabilia to mark the 50th anniversary of the British band breaking up. The sale offers items spanning the band's entire performing career, including a signed copy of the Fab Four's first single from 1962, "Love Me Do", valued at between 15,000 and 20,000 pounds ($19,000-$25,400).

Top Bollywood actresses questioned in drug probe

Three popular Bollywood actresses were questioned on Saturday in a drug probe that has sent shockwaves through India's film industry, already hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns. Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been investigating alleged drug use in Bollywood for the last month in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor who was found dead at his residence in June.

Armani takes over prime-time TV for catwalk in the time of COVID

Forty-five years after founding his fashion group, Giorgio Armani came up with a new way of showing his latest catwalk creations on Saturday - a prime-time TV show. The show was one of the highlights of Milan's fashion week, which has hosted a mix of live and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated. In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of vegan-friendly rice bowls from cafe owner and caterer Pearlyn Lee for models and crew to pick on backstage. Those types of orders have all but dried up since the pandemic forced most luxury labels to cancel parties and presentations.

Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims

Netflix Inc, in a response to U.S. senators' concerns over the company's plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy, said on Friday it did not agree with the Chinese author's views on the Chinese government's treatment of Uighur Muslims. Five Republican U.S. senators urged Netflix this week to reconsider plans to adapt the book into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese government's clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Van Morrison takes fans back to magic time in coronavirus-shrouded London

Veteran singer Van Morrison blew away the coronavirus blues in London on Friday night with a performance of stirring and soulful music that transported fans back to happier times - and kept the spirit of live music alive. Morrison, who turned 75 last month, has courted controversy in recent weeks with comments scorning scientists' analysis of the coronavirus and complaining about government restrictions on peoples' freedoms.

