Attenborough, the world’s most influential wildlife broadcaster, has become increasingly outspoken in recent years about the risks posed by climate change. The duchess, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, joins the monarch's cousin, the Duke of Kent, as president of the organisation which works with about half a million people aged 6 to 25.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown

British naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the birds in his garden. Attenborough, the world’s most influential wildlife broadcaster, has become increasingly outspoken in recent years about the risks posed by climate change. For Ugandan activist, COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight

In a run-down residential compound in Kampala, Vanessa Nakate thrusts her fist in the air as she rallies 30 young demonstrators to defend their planet against climate change. "What do we want?" she shouts, to a ragged chorus of "climate justice". The youngest protester, two-year-old Manvir Ssozi, sucks his thumb as he flaps a placard that reads: "Money will be ... useless on a dead planet." Duchess Kate toasts new scout appointment with marshmallows

Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, marked her appointment as joint president of Britain's Scout Association on Tuesday by joining scouts in north London for their traditional activity of toasting marshmallows over a camp fire. The duchess, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, joins the monarch's cousin, the Duke of Kent, as president of the organisation which works with about half a million people aged 6 to 25. The queen herself remains its patron. Frenchman says tattoos cost him kindergarten teaching job

A schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black said he was prevented from teaching at a French kindergarten after a parent complained he scared their child. But the teacher, Sylvain Helaine, 35, still teaches children from the age of six up, and said that, after an initial shock when they see him for the first time, his pupils see past his appearance.

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Pashtuns hold protests against introduction of custom duty on Durand Line

Pashtuns have been protesting against the Pakistani government for harassing them by introducing customs duty at Angoor Adda crossing point on Durand Line. According to reports, the protests have been ongoing since September 25 in the South...

World News Roundup: PM Johnson sows confusion as UK tightens COVID curbs; Pompeo urges Greece and Turkey to press on with talks and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.PM Johnson sows confusion as UK tightens COVID curbsBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson corrected himself on Tuesday after appearing uncertain about basic social distancing rules that wil...

Italy repatriates female Islamic fighter and her 4 children

Italian carabinieri arrested a female foreign fighter on Tuesday after returning her and her four young children to Italy from a displaced persons camp in Kurdish-controlled territory. The woman, Alice Brignoli, traveled in 2015 with her Mo...

Robust environment management plans crucial for sustainable mining: Sesa Goa Iron Ore

Sesa Goa Iron Ore, a Vedanta group firm, works through a comprehensive sustainability mechanism that helps in maximising the social and environmental benefits of mining and creating maximum value for various stakeholders, a senior company o...
