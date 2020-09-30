Entertainment News Roundup: Meghan loses bid to stop newspaper using biography in court battle; Argentine filmmaker spotlights horse meat trade and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney plans 'Lion King' follow-up film with 'Moonlight' director

Walt Disney Co is developing a follow-up to its 2019 retelling of "The Lion King" under the direction of Oscar-winning "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins. The original 1994 animated Disney classic tells the coming of age story of a young lion cub named Simba. The 2019 version used photo-realistic technology that made it look similar to live action.

David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion a year to protect nature

British broadcaster David Attenborough led a call from conservation groups on Wednesday for the world to invest $500 billion a year to halt the destruction of nature, warning that the future of the planet was in "grave jeopardy." Attenborough, whose new film "A Life on Our Planet" documents the dangers posed by climate change and the extinction of species, issued the call hours ahead of a U.N. summit aimed at galvanising action to protect wildlife.

Meghan loses bid to stop newspaper using biography in court battle

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, after London's High Court ruled on Tuesday the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

In land of gauchos, Argentine filmmaker spotlights horse meat trade

Argentina is famed for its horses, whether excelling in polo matches or carrying gauchos through the Pampas farm lands. What's less well known is what lies ahead for many horses after their best days are behind them: slaughter and sale as meat to gourmet buyers in Europe.

Universal Pictures, LeBron James' SpringHill sign first-look film deal

Universal Pictures has entered into a four-year, first-look production deal with the SpringHill Company, the entertainment brand created by NBA star LeBron James and co-founder Maverick Carter, the Comcast Corp unit said on Tuesday. Universal has been collaborating with SpringHill for several years and have multiple projects in various stages of development, beginning with an untitled film based on the book "Shooting Stars" by James and Buzz Bissinger and other events in James' life.

Helen Reddy, singer of feminist anthem 'I Am Woman', dies at 78

Singer Helen Reddy, whose 1972 song "I Am Woman" became a global feminist anthem, died in Los Angeles aged 78 on Tuesday, her family said. "Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever," the family wrote on her official Facebook account.

New Batman story to debut on Spotify podcast in 2021

An original story about Batman alter-ego Bruce Wayne will debut next year as a podcast series on the Spotify streaming service, the producers announced on Tuesday. Called "Batman Unburied," the series is the first being developed through a deal between Spotify Technology SA and AT&T Inc's Warner Bros to bring DC Comics superheroes to the world of narrative podcasts.

The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown

British naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the birds in his garden. Attenborough, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, has become increasingly outspoken in recent years about the risks posed by climate change.

50 years on, 'Trial of Chicago 7' feels all about today

It may be set in the late 1960s but "The Trial of the Chicago 7," with its themes of protest, civil rights and police brutality, has much to say about America today. Already creating Oscar buzz, the movie lands in a nation polarized by the upcoming November elections and riven by months of street protests over systemic racism.