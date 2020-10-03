Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Trump and Johnson face rubber ridicule as UK's 'Spitting Image' returns; Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police and more

The new James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," on Friday became the latest blockbuster to be pushed into next year as the movie industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 10:26 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police

Jon Bon Jovi hits the hot-button social issues of America in "2020", his 15th studio album - the coronavirus pandemic, race relations, and police violence - but he says he's asking questions, not taking sides. "I say it's topical instead of political... that I don't take sides," he told Reuters TV. But he added: "I tried to consider myself a witness to history. And if I was just witnessing history, I could write down the facts and maybe I could pose a question. But that's where I wanted to leave it."

Trump and Johnson face rubber ridicule as UK's 'Spitting Image' returns

"Spitting Image", the defining British satirical show of the 1980s, roars back on screens on Saturday to lampoon a new generation of politicians, royals and celebrities in puppet form, led by Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Prince Harry. Co-creator Roger Law has returned to head the creative team, while writers led by Jeff Westbrook, known for "The Simpsons", tweak sketches until shortly before release.

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurred more than a decade ago, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

Show must go on as Queen and Adam Lambert release first live album

Grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, rock band Queen release a live album on Friday to cheer up "stuck at home" fans that showcases highlights of concerts from Rio to Sydney over the past seven years. It will be the first live offering to feature singer Adam Lambert, the former "American Idol" contestant who tours with the band as a replacement for flamboyant frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.

New James Bond movie delayed, crushing hopes for 2020 cinema rebound

Even 007 can't save a dismal year for Hollywood. The new James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," on Friday became the latest blockbuster to be pushed into next year as the movie industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

