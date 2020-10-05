Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; 'Queen of Crime' Christie's first detective novel marks centenary and more

The book was published in America in October and the following year in Britain. Seizing art: One African man's protest against colonial 'pillagers' In June, Mwazulu Diyabanza stood in a Paris museum next to a 19th century funerary post from central Africa, and berated France for taking it and tens of thousands of other art works from its former colonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:26 IST
People News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; 'Queen of Crime' Christie's first detective novel marks centenary and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Queen of Crime' Christie's first detective novel marks centenary

It was partly thanks to a bet with her sister that Agatha Christie wrote her first detective novel, and 100 years since it was published she is as popular as ever. Christie was 30 when in February 1920 "The Mysterious Affair at Styles" was serialised in a British newspaper. The book was published in America in October and the following year in Britain.

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, who created his label in Paris in the 1970s, died on Sunday, the brand that still carries his name said. Aged 81, Takada died of complications linked to COVID-19 at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the capital, his spokesman told French media.

UK's Prince William calls for action on climate in new documentary

Prince William has expressed his concerns about rising sea levels and other impacts of climate change in a television documentary to be aired in Britain on Monday, the ITV channel reported. William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, was interviewed on the royal Sandringham Estate, which is located in East Anglia, a low-lying part of eastern England.

Seizing art: One African man's protest against colonial 'pillagers'

In June, Mwazulu Diyabanza stood in a Paris museum next to a 19th century funerary post from central Africa, and berated France for taking it and tens of thousands of other art works from its former colonies. He and an associate prised the carved wooden ornament from its stand in the Quai Branly museum as a third man live-streamed the act on social media. Diyabanza was stopped by a security guard as he made for the exit.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Foreign ministers from four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group are gathering in Tokyo on Tuesday for talks that Japan hopes will increase their involvement in a regional initiative called Free and Open Indo-Pacific aimed at counte...

India Inc's foreign borrowings drop 47 pc to USD 1.75 bn in Aug'20

India Incs foreign borrowings fell by over 47 per cent in August this year to USD 1.75 billion, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday. The domestic companies had borrowed a total of USD 3.32 billion from overseas markets in August 201...

Punjab police arrest 2 members of Pak-backed drug & arms smuggling cartel

The Punjab police has arrested two members of a Pakistan-backed international drug-cum-arms smuggling cartel involving a former BSF constable. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Monday said the police have arrested two men, Simranjeet Singh alias S...

SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, their decisions on loan moratorium

The Supreme Court Monday said the Centres response did not contain necessary details and asked it and the RBI to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendations on debt restructuring in view of COVID-19 related stress on various se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020