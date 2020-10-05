Entertainment News Roundup: UK's Prince William calls for action on climate in new documentary; Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Tenet' tops $300 million globally, but domestic box office is in crisis mode

Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" willed itself past the $300 million mark globally this weekend even as the overall domestic box office appeared to be on the verge of collapse. Disney's "Hocus Pocus," a Bette Middler comedy that flopped when it was initially released in 1993, but became a cult hit on cable and streaming, almost matched "Tenet's" grosses in North America and beat those of "The New Mutants." Re-released just in time for Halloween," "Hocus Pocus" picked up $1.9 million from 2,570 theaters. "Tenet" earned $2.7 million from 2,722 venues, pushing its domestic haul to a paltry $45.1 million. "The New Mutants" eked out $1 million from 2,154 locations, bringing its domestic total to $20.9 million.

Parisian label AMI parades models by the Seine for fashion week

French fashion label AMI pushed the boat out for its latest fashion show in Paris on Saturday - hosting its catwalk display on the banks of the Seine river at dusk. The brand, founded just under 10 years ago by designer Alexandre Mattiussi, is one of a reduced number presenting collections with physical events this season, after some labels opted for digital displays and videos for Paris Fashion Week.

Netflix India releases three episodes of 'Bad Boy Billionaires' amid legal tussle

Netflix has partially released its much-awaited series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations after a state court lifted an injunction over the weekend, a lawyer representing Netflix said on Monday. The "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" documentary series about liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy of the Sahara group, IT executive Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi was set for release last month.

Regal-owner Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK screens

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film. The Regal cinema owner, which began reopening in July after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions started to ease, employs 37,482 people across 787 venues in the U.S., Britain and central Europe, with 546 sites in America.

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, who created his label in Paris in the 1970s, died on Sunday, the brand that still carries his name said. Aged 81, Takada died of complications linked to COVID-19 at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the capital, his spokesman told French media.

Prince George and siblings quiz Britain's Attenborough on his favourite animal

Britain's Prince George, third-in-line to the throne, and his younger sister and brother appeared in rare video footage on Saturday, asking David Attenborough questions about extinction, spiders and the naturalist's favourite animals. Seven-year-old George, five-year-old Charlotte and two-year old Louis, whose voices are rarely heard in public, asked the 94-year-old broadcaster questions about the natural world in footage recorded at Kensington Palace last month.

UK's Prince William calls for action on climate in new documentary

Prince William has expressed his concerns about rising sea levels and other impacts of climate change in a television documentary to be aired in Britain on Monday, the ITV channel reported. William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, was interviewed on the royal Sandringham Estate, which is located in East Anglia, a low-lying part of eastern England.

Feeling lonely? Britain's Captain Tom launches podcast to tackle isolation

Britain's 100-year-old charity hero, Captain Tom Moore, becomes one of the country's oldest podcasters with the launch on Monday of a series to tackle isolation among older people, a corporate sponsor said on Monday. The podcast, called The Originals, is part of a campaign by charity Age UK and Cadbury's that aims to inspire people to have a meaningful conversation with an older person, a Cadbury's statement said, noting that social isolation, especially among the elderly, has worsened during the COVID-19 crisis.