Entertainment News Roundup: 'Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests; Wonder Woman' director warns movie-going could become extinct and more

'Jurassic World' sequel delayed by a year in pandemic movie shuffle Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures has delayed the release of "Jurassic World: Dominion" by one year until June 2022, the studio said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests; Wonder Woman' director warns movie-going could become extinct and more
Representative image Image Credit: YouTube / Firoz Khan

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Art star Gabriel Orozco's pandemic: a screen-friendly opening and new introspection

There was no formal opening or personal interaction with fans. Instead, Gabriel Orozco, the Mexican artist with a continents-spanning perspective, promoted his new collage watercolors with a dramatic, screen-friendly teaser. Orozco created the several dozen works while in quarantine in Japan earlier this year, but he oversaw their installation at a top-tier Manhattan gallery the way millions now work: virtually.

Paris Hilton reveals details of troubled past in documentary

Paris Hilton has gone from reality star to businesswoman and now activist. The television personality alleges in her new documentary, "This is Paris," that she was mentally and physically abused at a boarding school as a teenager and is now working to have the school closed.

'Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests

Production of "Jurassic World: Dominion" from Universal Pictures has been suspended for two weeks after a few people on the set tested positive for COVID-19, director Colin Trevorrow said on Wednesday. "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks," Trevorrow wrote on Twitter.

'Wonder Woman' director warns movie-going could become extinct

Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. Jenkins is among dozens of top Hollywood directors appealing to the U.S. government to provide a financial lifeline to cinemas. Without it, she warned, the century-old tradition of going to the movies could disappear from American culture.

'Jurassic World' sequel delayed by a year in pandemic movie shuffle

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures has delayed the release of "Jurassic World: Dominion" by one year until June 2022, the studio said on Tuesday. The new installment in one of cinema's biggest franchises is the latest movie to be postponed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

AMC Entertainment to keep most theaters open

AMC Entertainment, the largest theater chain in the world, said on Tuesday most of its theaters in the United States and Europe would remain open, with several movie releases lined up for October and November. The move comes a day after rival Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said it would close all its screens in the U.S. and Britain after studios delayed major releases such as the latest James Bond film.

AMC to open more cinema theaters in the United States

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the largest theater chain in the United States, said on Thursday it expects to open more locations in Washington state and have more than 520 theaters open in the country by mid-October. "With 14 AMC locations in Washington reopening on October 16, AMC is now set to open more than 50 locations in the first three weekends of October," the company said in statement. (https://bit.ly/2GBO86J)

Memorable Ursula Andress 'Dr.No' bikini could fetch $500,000 at auction

James Bond fans may have to wait until next year for the next 007 adventure movie, but those with deep pockets next month can get their hands on some of the most famous items from the previous movies. The ivory colored bikini worn by Ursula Andress in "Dr. No" - the first Bond movie - is up for auction in Los Angeles with an estimated price of up to $500,000, auctioneers Profiles in History said on Wednesday.

Activist investor Dan Loeb urges Disney to end dividend to fund streaming content

Activist investor Daniel Loeb on Wednesday urged Walt Disney Co to forgo paying a dividend and use the cash to make and buy more programming for its Disney+ streaming service as it battles tech giants Netflix and Amazon. Loeb, whose hedge fund Third Point bought into Disney during the second quarter, said the company could double the programming budget for Disney+ by reallocating a dividend of a few dollars per share.

Eddie Van Halen dies at 65, guitar virtuoso ruled '70s, '80s rock

Eddie Van Halen, the pioneering guitar player whose hard-rocking band emerged from the Sunset Strip music scene in Los Angeles in the early 1970s to stand at the top of rock 'n' roll for a decade, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halen's death was announced by his 29-year-old son, Wolfgang, a bass player who joined the band, best known for songs like "Jump" and "Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love," in later years.

