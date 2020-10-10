Entertainment News Roundup: Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet; Broadway theaters sound alarm as closure extended through May 2021 and more

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

There was no formal opening or personal interaction with fans. Instead, Gabriel Orozco, the Mexican artist with a continents-spanning perspective, promoted his new collage watercolors with a dramatic, screen-friendly teaser. Orozco created the several dozen works while in quarantine in Japan earlier this year, but he oversaw their installation at a top-tier Manhattan gallery the way millions now work: virtually.

Broadway theaters on Friday extended a coronavirus shutdown until the end of May 2021, bringing the closure of one of New York City's biggest tourist attractions to more than a year and forcing a revival of musical "The Music Man" into 2022. Broadway theaters went dark in mid-March as the pandemic hit New York and previous target dates for reopening have come and gone without any progress in finding a way to put on indoor shows with live audiences that also protects actors and backstage crews working in cramped conditions.

Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 7th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported. A classical composer and singer, Shajarian, who died on Thursday in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer, was regarded as a national treasure who revived traditional music.

London Film Festival offers beacon of hope to COVID-hit industry

The pizzazz of the red carpet will be lacking and fewer films will be on offer at this year's London Film Festival, but fans can still enjoy a broad programme, either on the big screen while socially distanced or streamed into their own homes. Festival director Tricia Tuttle said the hybrid model meant she could deliver a vibrant event to audiences, in cinemas in London and beyond as well as online, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pixar movie 'Soul' going straight to Disney+ streaming service

Pixar animated movie "Soul" which had been set to hit theaters in November, will instead debut on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day, Walt Disney Co said on Thursday. "Soul" will play in cinemas only in markets where Disney+ is not currently available, or will not be soon, the company said in a statement.

