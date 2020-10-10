Left Menu
People News Roundup: Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies at 80; Art star Gabriel Orozco's pandemic: a screen-friendly opening and new introspection

A classical composer and singer, Shajarian, who died on Thursday in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer, was regarded as a national treasure who revived traditional music. Fans gathered outside the hospital in the capital Tehran where Shajarian died following a long battle with cancer.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Art star Gabriel Orozco's pandemic: a screen-friendly opening and new introspection

There was no formal opening or personal interaction with fans. Instead, Gabriel Orozco, the Mexican artist with a continents-spanning perspective, promoted his new collage watercolors with a dramatic, screen-friendly teaser. Orozco created the several dozen works while in quarantine in Japan earlier this year, but he oversaw their installation at a top-tier Manhattan gallery the way millions now work: virtually.

Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 7th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported. A classical composer and singer, Shajarian, who died on Thursday in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer, was regarded as a national treasure who revived traditional music.

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies at 80

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Iranian classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after a wave of unrest in 2009, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday. Fans gathered outside the hospital in the capital Tehran where Shajarian died following a long battle with cancer. Videos on social media later showed the gathering turn into street protests as police moved in to disperse the crowd.

Latest News

North Korea appears to have staged a large-scale military parade

North Korea on Saturday appeared to have staged a large-scale military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers Party of Korea, according to South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff JCS. It is not yet known what t...

Swimming fraternity welcomes resumption of Olympic training with sport-specific SOP issued by Sports Ministry

The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country after the Sports Ministry issued the Standard Operating Procedures SOP on Friday outlining the use of swimming pools for competitive swimme...

Rajasthan: Family of priest burnt alive refuses to cremate body until govt fulfils demands

The family of a temple priest who was burnt alive allegedly by land grabbers in Rajasthans Karauli district refused to cremate his body on Saturday till their demands are fulfilled by the state government. Babu Lal Vaishnav was caught by fi...

Nepal records highest single day spike of over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 5,008 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 105,684, the health ministry said. A total of 19,320 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.This is ...
