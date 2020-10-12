Entertainment News Roundup: Iranian composer Shajarian buried near national poet; K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 10th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported. A classical composer and singer who died on Thursday in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer, was regarded as a national treasure who revived traditional music.

K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show for a limited audience, in line with the South Korean government's tightened social distancing curbs. The band had already cancelled planned world tours.

'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office

"The War With Grandpa," a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018. Plans changed after Harvey Weinstein, the indie film producer whose company The Weinstein Company financed the "Home Alone" knockoff, was exposed as a serial sexual harasser and predator. His fall from power led to the dissolution of The Weinstein Company and plunged "The War With Grandpa" and other films that the studio had expected to release such as "The Upside" and "The Current War," into a perilous kind of limbo.