From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 02:27 IST
BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars. BLACKPINK have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea four years ago. K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show for a limited audience, in line with the South Korean government's tightened social distancing curbs. The band had already cancelled planned world tours. Big-brand BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War and several big-name brands, including Samsung, have apparently distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for big brands in China, the world's second-largest economy. 'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office

"The War With Grandpa," a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018. Plans changed after Harvey Weinstein, the indie film producer whose company The Weinstein Company financed the "Home Alone" knockoff, was exposed as a serial sexual harasser and predator. His fall from power led to the dissolution of The Weinstein Company and plunged "The War With Grandpa" and other films that the studio had expected to release such as "The Upside" and "The Current War," into a perilous kind of limbo.

