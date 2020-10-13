Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 10:28 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars. BLACKPINK have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea four years ago. Kanye West focuses on religion in first election campaign video

Rapper Kanye West on Monday released his first official campaign video in his long-shot bid to be elected U.S. president on Nov. 3, focusing on religion and families. West, 43, who launched his campaign for the White House with erratic statements on his social media accounts in July, is on the official ballot in a handful of U.S. states, according to U.S. media, but has no mathematical chance of winning. K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show for a limited audience, in line with the South Korean government's tightened social distancing curbs. The band had already cancelled planned world tours. Big-brand BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War and several big-name brands, including Samsung, have apparently distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for big brands in China, the world's second-largest economy. 'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office

"The War With Grandpa," a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018. Plans changed after Harvey Weinstein, the indie film producer whose company The Weinstein Company financed the "Home Alone" knockoff, was exposed as a serial sexual harasser and predator. His fall from power led to the dissolution of The Weinstein Company and plunged "The War With Grandpa" and other films that the studio had expected to release such as "The Upside" and "The Current War," into a perilous kind of limbo.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

China's trade growth accelerates in Sept; exports up 9.9%

Chinas trade growth accelerated in September as the worlds second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Exports rose 9.9 over a year earlier to 239.8 billion, up from Augusts 9.5 growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Impor...

Rugby-Wallabies Petaia, Haylett-Petty back at full training: White

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie could have backline reinforcements to call on for Sundays second test against the All Blacks, with Dane Haylett-Petty and Jordan Petaia returning to full training, scrumhalf Nic White said on Tuesday. Petaia coul...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Johnson Johnson said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the high-profile efforts to contain the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For...

Malaysia's Anwar meets king in bid to form new government

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim met the nations king on Tuesday in a bid to form a new government after claiming he had secured a majority in Parliament. Anwar said he would present the monarch with strong and convincing documenta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020