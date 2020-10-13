Left Menu
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars. BLACKPINK have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea four years ago. Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain, dies at 108

Roberta McCain, whose irrepressible spirit and energy helped shape the maverick tendencies of her older son, the late U.S. Senator John McCain, died on Monday at the age of 108, her daughter-in-law said. "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain," Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter. "I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy."

Latest News

Turkey issues detention warrants for 167 over suspected Gulen links - media

Turkish police detained dozens of people on Tuesday in a search for 167 suspects, many of them active duty soldiers, in a move against supporters of a Muslim preacher the government accuses of organising a failed coup in 2016, state media r...

China's trade growth accelerates in Sept; exports up 9.9%

Chinas trade growth accelerated in September as the worlds second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Exports rose 9.9 over a year earlier to 239.8 billion, up from Augusts 9.5 growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Impor...

Rugby-Wallabies Petaia, Haylett-Petty back at full training: White

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie could have backline reinforcements to call on for Sundays second test against the All Blacks, with Dane Haylett-Petty and Jordan Petaia returning to full training, scrumhalf Nic White said on Tuesday. Petaia coul...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Johnson Johnson said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the high-profile efforts to contain the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For...
