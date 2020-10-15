Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Myanmar centenarian shrugs off coronavirus, worries about grandchildren; Ghislaine Maxwell urges U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret

Ghislaine Maxwell urges U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell pressed a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling that the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein says jeopardizes her ability to defend against criminal charges she enabled his sexual abuse of girls.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Myanmar centenarian shrugs off coronavirus, worries about grandchildren; Ghislaine Maxwell urges U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Myanmar centenarian shrugs off coronavirus, worries about grandchildren

Myanmar centenarian Thein Khin not only beat the coronavirus, but barely knew she had it. Thein Khin, 100, tested positive for COVID-19 and was kept in an isolation centre last month when the virus spread among four generations of her family, but was asymptomatic and said she was more worried about her grandchildren.

Ghislaine Maxwell urges U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret

A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell pressed a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling that the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein says jeopardizes her ability to defend against criminal charges she enabled his sexual abuse of girls. Maxwell's lawyer Adam Mueller told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that releasing Maxwell's sworn April 2016 deposition, which was taken in a separate civil case, threatened to undermine her trial scheduled for next July.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-French federation and league agree on players' availability

The French rugby federation and the league have reached an agreement over the players availabilities for this autumns test matches, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. According to the agreement, 31 player...

India-UK-Swiss team highlights arsenic risk areas for drinking water in India

A team of researchers based in the UK, India and Switzerland have created a country-specific, country-wide model for finding arsenic in well waters in India, highlighting areas in the country that pose a risk to drinking water. Arsenic in d...

Indian Bank launches e-facility for restructuring of personal loans

State-run Indian Bank on Thursday said it has launched a facility on its website for its personal loan borrowers to submit the requests for restructuring of their loans under the Reserve Bank of Indias one-time loan recast norms. In August ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Tighter controls could save hundreds of thousands of lives across Europe before February, the World Health Organization said, as the continent battles an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases. With new infections hitting about 100,000 daily, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020