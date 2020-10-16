Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings Pop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live performances has slumped during the coronavirus pandemic, are recording their hits for a new pay-per-view series being streamed online.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 02:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings

Pop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live performances has slumped during the coronavirus pandemic, are recording their hits for a new pay-per-view series being streamed online. Chesney Hawkes, Kim Wilde and Steve Harley are also among those performing in five planned shows in the "That Was Then ... This is Now!" series hosted by streaming service TicketCo TV. Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for Nashville COVID-19 relief

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and Keith Urban have donated guitars to a celebrity country music auction to raise funds for everyday workers in the industry whose livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Swift's signed black Gibson acoustic guitar that she played for the live debut performance of her new song "betty" in September, comes along with nine of the singer's custom picks in a lot that could fetch $25,000 to $40,000, Christie's auction house said on Thursday. TV's serial killer drama 'Dexter' gets a revival

Dexter, one of America's best known TV serial killers, is on his way back. Cable network Showtime said on Wednesday it had given the go-ahead to a 10-episode revival of "Dexter," with star Michael C. Hall once again playing blood spatter specialist Dexter Morgan who works with the Miami police department and moonlights as a vigilante killer. 'Jagged Little Pill' musical leads Tony nominations as Broadway remains dark

The stage adaptation of Alanis Morissette's album "Jagged Little Pill," led nominations for the annual Tony Awards on Thursday although Broadway theatres remain dark in a prolonged pandemic shutdown until summer of 2021. "Jagged Little Pill," inspired by the Canadian-born singer's best-selling 1995 album, got 15 nominations including best musical and nods for six of its actors including star Elizabeth Stanley. Bollywood stays away as Indian cinemas reopen after eight months

Movie theatres in some parts of India opened for the first time in eight months on Thursday, but with no major Bollywood releases likely any time soon, beleaguered cinema owners worry about whether audiences can be lured back to the big screen. All of India's near-10,000 movie screens have remained shut since the country imposed a strict lockdown in March this year, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut

Shares in Big Hit Entertainment defied the pre-listing hype to dip on their first day of trade on Thursday, giving the management label of South Korean superstar K-pop group BTS a market valuation of 8.7 trillion won ($7.61 billion). Big Hit, which relies heavily on the boy band for revenue, doubled its initial public offering price to debut at 270,000 won per share, for a 9.6 trillion won valuation. Shares surged by as much as 30% in early trade before dropping back.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-U.S. gun sales soar amid pandemic, social unrest, election fears

Andreyah Garland, a 44-year-old single mother of three daughters, bought a shotgun in May for protection in the quaint middle-class town of Fishkill, New York. She joined a new and fast-growing local gun club to learn how to shoot. She has ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

New coronavirus cases rose to record levels in the U.S. Midwest, while Europe continued to battle an exponential surge in infections, with the caseloads in France and Italy hitting all-time highs and London poised to enter a tighter lockdow...

Transport for London offered further 1 bln stg bailout by government -source

The British government is offering Transport for London TfL a further 1 billion pounds 1.29 billion bailout with demands that the transport operator raise fares and curb the remaining free travel entitlements for children and pensioners, a ...

Cycling-EF Pro Cycling team wants to discuss whether to press on with Giro

The EF Pro cycling team says it wants to discuss with organisers and fellow competitors whether it is worth pressing on with the Giro dItalia following this weeks COVID-19 cases. The teams general manager Jonathan Vaughters denied reports t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020