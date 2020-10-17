Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut Shares in Big Hit Entertainment defied the pre-listing hype to dip on their first day of trade on Thursday, giving the management label of South Korean superstar K-pop group BTS a market valuation of 8.7 trillion won ($7.61 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 10:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings

Pop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live performances has slumped during the coronavirus pandemic, are recording their hits for a new pay-per-view series being streamed online. Chesney Hawkes, Kim Wilde and Steve Harley are also among those performing in five planned shows in the "That Was Then ... This is Now!" series hosted by streaming service TicketCo TV. Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for Nashville COVID-19 relief

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and Keith Urban have donated guitars to a celebrity country music auction to raise funds for everyday workers in the industry whose livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Swift's signed black Gibson acoustic guitar that she played for the live debut performance of her new song "betty" in September, comes along with nine of the singer's custom picks in a lot that could fetch $25,000 to $40,000, Christie's auction house said on Thursday. Veteran Warner Bros. TV executive Roth to step down next year

Veteran television executive Peter Roth will leave his job as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group in 2021, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said in a statement on Friday. Roth, who has worked at Warner Bros. for 22 years, oversaw development of several hit shows including "The West Wing," "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men," "Gilmore Girls" and "Gossip Girl." Disney's 'Peter Pan,' 'Aristocats' get racism advisories

Classic Disney animated movies "Peter Pan," "The Aristocrats" and "Dumbo" have been given content advisory notices warning viewers that they contain outdated or stereotyped depictions of people of color. The advisories, the latest example of Hollywood's reckoning with racism, come in the form of a short graphic on the Disney + streaming service as some of the older films are selected for viewing. BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth

Big Hit Entertainment Co Ltd, the management agency of South Korean K-pop group BTS, saw its stock fall as much as 23% on Friday, extending losses from its debut the previous day as pricing eased after pre-listing hype. The stock had dipped from its debut price ahead of Thursday closing, with analysts saying the lower price should be viewed as more reasonable and based on the fundamentals of a company which relies heavily on that one boy band for revenue. 'Jagged Little Pill' musical leads Tony nominations as Broadway remains dark

The stage adaptation of Alanis Morissette's album "Jagged Little Pill," led nominations for the annual Tony Awards on Thursday although Broadway theatres remain dark in a prolonged pandemic shutdown until summer of 2021. "Jagged Little Pill," inspired by the Canadian-born singer's best-selling 1995 album, got 15 nominations including best musical and nods for six of its actors including star Elizabeth Stanley. Bollywood stays away as Indian cinemas reopen after eight months

Movie theatres in some parts of India opened for the first time in eight months on Thursday, but with no major Bollywood releases likely any time soon, beleaguered cinema owners worry about whether audiences can be lured back to the big screen. All of India's near-10,000 movie screens have remained shut since the country imposed a strict lockdown in March this year, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut

Shares in Big Hit Entertainment defied the pre-listing hype to dip on their first day of trade on Thursday, giving the management label of South Korean superstar K-pop group BTS a market valuation of 8.7 trillion won ($7.61 billion). Big Hit, which relies heavily on the boy band for revenue, doubled its initial public offering price to debut at 270,000 won per share, for a 9.6 trillion won valuation. Shares surged by as much as 30% in early trade before dropping back.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Collective call to appeal Hindi audience: Raghava Lawrence on changing 'Kanchana' to 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Director&#160;Raghava Lawrence says the decision to name the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana as Laxmmi Bomb was a collective creative call to appeal to a wider audience and be more in sync with the movie. The remake of the 2011 Tami...

Science News Roundup: Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China Sea; Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China SeaJapan is looking into using satellite images to further research on the natural environment of islets in the East C...

Apparel exports on path of V-shaped recovery: AEPC

Apparel exports logged double-digit growth in September, which indicates the segment is on course to a V-shaped recovery, apparel exporters body AEPC on saturday said. Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said appa...

New Zealand rangers, volunteers try to rescue 25 stranded whales

New Zealand rangers and volunteers were trying to rescue some 25 whales stranded on a beach on the countrys North Island, the Department of Conservation said on Saturday. A pod of around 40 whales was sighted swimming close to the shore in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020