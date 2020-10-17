Left Menu
Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings Pop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live performances has slumped during the coronavirus pandemic, are recording their hits for a new pay-per-view series being streamed online.

Updated: 17-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; Bollywood stays away as Indian cinemas reopen after eight months and more
BTS (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings

Pop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live performances has slumped during the coronavirus pandemic, are recording their hits for a new pay-per-view series being streamed online. Chesney Hawkes, Kim Wilde and Steve Harley are also among those performing in five planned shows in the "That Was Then ... This is Now!" series hosted by streaming service TicketCo TV.

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for Nashville COVID-19 relief

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and Keith Urban have donated guitars to a celebrity country music auction to raise funds for everyday workers in the industry whose livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Swift's signed black Gibson acoustic guitar that she played for the live debut performance of her new song "betty" in September, comes along with nine of the singer's custom picks in a lot that could fetch $25,000 to $40,000, Christie's auction house said on Thursday.

Veteran Warner Bros. TV executive Roth to step down next year

Veteran television executive Peter Roth will leave his job as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group in 2021, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said in a statement on Friday. Roth, who has worked at Warner Bros. for 22 years, oversaw development of several hit shows including "The West Wing," "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men," "Gilmore Girls" and "Gossip Girl."

Disney's 'Peter Pan,' 'Aristocats' get racism advisories

Classic Disney animated movies "Peter Pan," "The Aristocrats" and "Dumbo" have been given content advisory notices warning viewers that they contain outdated or stereotyped depictions of people of color. The advisories, the latest example of Hollywood's reckoning with racism, come in the form of a short graphic on the Disney + streaming service as some of the older films are selected for viewing.

BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth

Big Hit Entertainment Co Ltd, the management agency of South Korean K-pop group BTS, saw its stock fall as much as 23% on Friday, extending losses from its debut the previous day as pricing eased after pre-listing hype. The stock had dipped from its debut price ahead of Thursday closing, with analysts saying the lower price should be viewed as more reasonable and based on the fundamentals of a company which relies heavily on that one boy band for revenue.

'Jagged Little Pill' musical leads Tony nominations as Broadway remains dark

The stage adaptation of Alanis Morissette's album "Jagged Little Pill," led nominations for the annual Tony Awards on Thursday although Broadway theatres remain dark in a prolonged pandemic shutdown until summer of 2021. "Jagged Little Pill," inspired by the Canadian-born singer's best-selling 1995 album, got 15 nominations including best musical and nods for six of its actors including star Elizabeth Stanley.

Bollywood stays away as Indian cinemas reopen after eight months

Movie theatres in some parts of India opened for the first time in eight months on Thursday, but with no major Bollywood releases likely any time soon, beleaguered cinema owners worry about whether audiences can be lured back to the big screen. All of India's near-10,000 movie screens have remained shut since the country imposed a strict lockdown in March this year, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

