Entertainment News Roundup: Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity; Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Leads Cratering U.S. Box Office and more

Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity, Cuomo says Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

Updated: 19-10-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 10:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity; Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Leads Cratering U.S. Box Office and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity, Cuomo says

Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. Theaters will be required to cap capacity at 25% with a maximum of 50 people per screen, and only in counties that have a positivity rate below 2% on the 14-day-average and no cluster areas, Cuomo said.

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Leads Cratering U.S. Box Office

Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" limped to first place at the domestic box office, debuting at $3.7 million. Those ticket sales, among the lowest ever to land at No. 1, came in slightly ahead of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Robert De Niro's family comedy "War With Grandpa." "Tenet," now in its seventh week of release, grossed 1.6 million, bringing its U.S. haul to $50.6 million. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros., continues to fare better overseas. "Tenet" generated $5 million at the international box office for a global haul of $333.9 million.

