Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma; Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret and more

New S**T has come to light." Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:32 IST
People News Roundup: Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma; Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski", has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on Monday evening. Bridges used the signature voice of his character The Dude from the cult-classic film to disclose his condition, tweeting: "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light."

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said there was a presumption the public had a right to see Maxwell's 418-page deposition, which was taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria's President Assad cuts tax for low-income workers - presidency

Syrias President Bashar al-Assad moved on Wednesday to exempt more low-wage earners from income tax, his office said, as the economy buckles under the weight of U.S. sanctions and nearly a decade of war. The legislative decree, the first su...

Pandemic relief talks inch ahead but McConnell is resistant

Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trumps most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ...

Filipinos allowed to take tourist trips abroad

The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos, but the immigration bureau says the move did not immediately spark large numbers of departures for tourism and leisure. The government has gradually eased restric...

Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laidtheir lives for the country while discharging their dutiesMarking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paidrespects at the police headquarters in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020