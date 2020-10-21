People News Roundup: Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma; Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski", has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on Monday evening. Bridges used the signature voice of his character The Dude from the cult-classic film to disclose his condition, tweeting: "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light."

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said there was a presumption the public had a right to see Maxwell's 418-page deposition, which was taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.

