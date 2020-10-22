Left Menu
People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret; Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma and more

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Updated: 22-10-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:27 IST
People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret; Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trials

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its paces before making its maiden voyage to Antarctica late next year to boost research into climate change. The 200 million pound, state-of-the-art, polar research vessel gained notoriety in 2016 when "Boaty McBoatface" topped a public poll for the name of the new ship.

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski", has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on Monday evening. Bridges used the signature voice of his character The Dude from the cult-classic film to disclose his condition, tweeting: "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light."

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said there was a presumption the public had a right to see Maxwell's 418-page deposition, which was taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.

