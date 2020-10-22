Left Menu
People News Roundup: Documents Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret related to financier Epstein released; Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma and more

New S**T has come to light." Documents Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret related to financier Epstein released by U.S. court A deposition British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell gave in 2016 related to her dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was publicly released on Thursday, a document Maxwell had fought hard to keep under wraps.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trials

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its paces before making its maiden voyage to Antarctica late next year to boost research into climate change. The 200 million pound, state-of-the-art, polar research vessel gained notoriety in 2016 when "Boaty McBoatface" topped a public poll for the name of the new ship.

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski", has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor announced on Monday evening. Bridges used the signature voice of his character The Dude from the cult-classic film to disclose his condition, tweeting: "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light."

Documents Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret related to financier Epstein released by U.S. court

A deposition British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell gave in 2016 related to her dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was publicly released on Thursday, a document Maxwell had fought hard to keep under wraps. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for having denied involvement in any such scheme when she gave her deposition under oath.

