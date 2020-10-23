Left Menu
Publication of bestselling author Anubhav Agrawal's Why Not Me? A Feeling of Millions, the sensational story of heartbreak and healing, now available to pre-order in print for the first time

Drawing from first-hand experience, which he shares with much empathy and honesty, Anubhav's book is a cure for a broken heart and, unlike a fictional love story, rooted in the real. HarperCollins Publishers India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:33 IST
- 'After having your heart broken, many people will tell you what to do and how to do it. But the only person that can save you from the pain is yourself'. NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, it's all about learning to love one's self again. HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to bring the much-anticipated true story Why Not Me? A Feeling of Millions by the new bestselling writer on the block - Anubhav Agrawal. Drawing from first-hand experience, which he shares with much empathy and honesty, Anubhav's book is a cure for a broken heart and, unlike a fictional love story, rooted in the real. Given that the ending of a relationship is a universal, life-altering and incredibly painful experience under normal circumstances - but even more so during this pandemic - this book is a super-relatable recovery guide that can help one emerge stronger after heartbreak. The book is now available to pre-order and will release on 10 November 2020.

Why Not Me? Tells the story of Anubhav, a hopeless romantic, who had been looking for the love of his life. When Zoya accepts his online friend request, he feels an instant connection. Soon, he finds himself falling deeply in love with her. For four years, first as friend and then as boyfriend, Anubhav waits for the day that Zoya will fall for him too. It never comes. He has fallen in love with a person who never really cared about him. He had thought that if Zoya ever left him, he would be devastated. Turns out, it is the best gift ever.

Looking back on his roller-coaster ride of being crazy in love to heartbroken, Anubhav expresses in words what countless others have felt. His message? A broken heart can make you a stronger person. Already a national e-book bestseller, Why Not Me? is a story of learning to love one's self again.

Talking about this book, Anubhav Agrawal says: "It's not just my story; I believe that a lot of people in the world are going through the same emotional state as mine or have probably been through it. It was just a thought and a wish that made me write this. I'm thrilled to be publishing with HarperCollins." Sonal Nerurkar, Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India, says, "Anubhav truly echoes the feeling of millions in Why Not Me? His ability to get to the heart of the matter, and to find the strength to move on after heartbreak, is just the kind of positive energy we need to inspire us today." About the author Writer, poet and social media influencer Anubhav Agrawal is the founder of Iwritewhatyoufeel®, an online poetry community which has over three million followers on social media. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree before embarking on a journey as a writer. What started as a hobby soon became his passion, and now he writes to heal people with broken hearts and hopes. About HarperCollins Publishers India HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins Publishers India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Litrature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins Publishers India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins Publishers India is also the only publisher to have been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

Pre-order on - https://amzn.to/3mfk5Rg https://www.flipkart.com/not-me-feeling-millions/p/itmb091dd971d42a?pid=9789390351473 PWR PWR.

