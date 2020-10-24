People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein deposition; Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery and more
Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic." "I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic." "I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted.
Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein deposition
Ghislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have sex with underage girls or helped him arrange illicit sexual encounters, in a 2016 deposition made public on Thursday. The British socialite at times appeared insistent and frequently evasive as she responded under oath over 9-1/2 hours to questions from lawyers for Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in April 2016, as part of a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.
