Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 'We've missed you,' UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards; Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box Office Again and more

'We've missed you,' UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards Britain's Duchess of Cornwall urged theatre actors to stay strong in the face of pandemic adversity as she presented lyricist Don Black with the Special Olivier Award at a virtual ceremony on Sunday evening.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'We've missed you,' UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards; Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box Office Again and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'We've missed you,' UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards

Britain's Duchess of Cornwall urged theatre actors to stay strong in the face of pandemic adversity as she presented lyricist Don Black with the Special Olivier Award at a virtual ceremony on Sunday evening. "I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theatre for your determination and your flexibility," the wife of Prince Charles said. "Please remain resilient – we need you and we have missed you."

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box Office Again

Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" repeated as the winner of a subdued domestic box office with $2.4 million at 2,502 locations. The Open Road release declined 44% from its opening frame and has taken in $7.5 million in its first 10 days in North America. The distributor added screens in New York state following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to give movie theaters outside of New York City permission to reopen at reduced capacity starting on Oct. 23.

Also Read: Britain's Prince Charles wrote to support historic Australian PM sacking - media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

20 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,245

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,245 on Monday as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Eighteen fresh infections were detected during contact tracing in the union territory, wh...

China stocks ease as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai weighs

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged lower by the countrys largest liquor maker Kweichow Moutai after it posted a slower-than-expected growth in the third quarter. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.72 at 3,254.54...

CSK becomes first team to be eliminated from IPL 13

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of the race to secure an IPL play-offs berth for the first time in 13 years after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi. The Mahendra Singh Dhon...

FEATURE-Snakes and sewage: Housing troubles grow in S. Africa's Soweto

C rumbling walls, sewage leaking into homes, dangerous loose wires - and sometimes, snakes.These are some of the myriad issues residents in Soweto, South Africas biggest township, have been dealing with for decades, as they say the governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020