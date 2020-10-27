Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'We've missed you,' UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards

Britain's Duchess of Cornwall urged theatre actors to stay strong in the face of pandemic adversity as she presented lyricist Don Black with the Special Olivier Award at a virtual ceremony on Sunday evening. "I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theatre for your determination and your flexibility," the wife of Prince Charles said. "Please remain resilient – we need you and we have missed you." 'Demon Slayer' revenue tops $100 million in 10 days, breaking Japan box-office record

Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer" shattered a box-office record, reaching revenue of 10.75 billion yen ($102.48 million) in just 10 days, the film's distributor said on Monday. That was the fastest pace for ticket sales in Japan to top 10 billion yen, besting the previous record-holder, Hayao Miyazaki's 2001 animated film "Spirited Away", which took 25 days to reach the milestone. UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which labelled him a "wife beater", a ruling which could have a lasting impact on the actor's career. Depp, 57, sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, and which questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" movie franchise. Eurovision Song Contest set for May 2021 with same "Open Up" theme

Eurovision Song Contest organisers on Monday announced dates for the 2021 event in Rotterdam with the same "Open Up" theme planned for this year's edition before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Semi-finals will be held on May 18 and 20, and the final on May 22 -- with 41 countries participating despite significant doubts about the exact format as COVID-19 continues to cause restrictions around the world. Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box Office Again

Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" repeated as the winner of a subdued domestic box office with $2.4 million at 2,502 locations. The Open Road release declined 44% from its opening frame and has taken in $7.5 million in its first 10 days in North America. The distributor added screens in New York state following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to give movie theaters outside of New York City permission to reopen at reduced capacity starting on Oct. 23. The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead nominations for American Music Awards

Canadian musician The Weeknd and newcomer Roddy Ricch led nominations on Monday for the 2020 American Music Awards, with first time nominee Megan Thee Stallion snagging the most nods for a female artist. Ricch, the 22 year-old "The Box" rapper from California, and The Weeknd earned eight nominations apiece, including for the top award - artist of the year - where they will compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

