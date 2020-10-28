Left Menu
AMC to reopen eight theaters in California AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it plans to reopen eight theaters in California, one of its key markets, providing some much needed hope to an industry that has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service

Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Inc's streaming television service, the company announced on Tuesday. The multi-season series on Apple TV+ will bring the comedian back to TV on a regular basis for the first time since he ended his Emmy-winning run as host of "The Daily Show" in 2015. 'Very Nice!' - Kazakhstan taps new Borat movie to woo tourists

Ridiculed once again in a film featuring fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, the ex-Soviet state of Kazakhstan has embraced the joke this time round and adopted Borat's catch phrase to try to attract tourists. "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," a follow-up to a 2006 film featuring the same sexist and racist character, was released on Amazon Prime last week. UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which labelled him a "wife beater", a ruling which could have a lasting impact on the actor's career. Depp, 57, sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, and which questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" movie franchise. AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it plans to reopen eight theaters in California, one of its key markets, providing some much needed hope to an industry that has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. AMC said that it would reopen theaters in Northern California, including San Francisco and the greater Bay Area. Victorian hologram keeps music in touch with lockdown audience

Musicians are using an interactive hologram based on Victorian technology to reach fans in the locked down world of the coronavirus pandemic. Musion 3D teamed up with Faroe Islands singer Dan Olsen to launch Fanshare, a modern twist on an illusion technique known as Pepper’s ghost involving a huge sheet of glass which was used in theatres in the 1860s. Eurovision Song Contest set for May 2021 with same "Open Up" theme

Eurovision Song Contest organisers on Monday announced dates for the 2021 event in Rotterdam with the same "Open Up" theme planned for this year's edition before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Semi-finals will be held on May 18 and 20, and the final on May 22 -- with 41 countries participating despite significant doubts about the exact format as COVID-19 continues to cause restrictions around the world. The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead nominations for American Music Awards

Canadian musician The Weeknd and newcomer Roddy Ricch led nominations on Monday for the 2020 American Music Awards, with first time nominee Megan Thee Stallion snagging the most nods for a female artist. Ricch, the 22 year-old "The Box" rapper from California, and The Weeknd earned eight nominations apiece, including for the top award - artist of the year - where they will compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Cannes rolls out red carpet for pared-back film showcase

Movie-lovers got a turn on the red carpet at Cannes on Tuesday night as the organisers of its famed cinema festival, cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off a more low-key three-day event showcasing a range of short films. Usually awash with Hollywood stars who flock to the French city's "Croisette" promenade for the two-week extravaganza in May, Cannes was a much quieter version of its glamorous self, with even some major hotels deciding to shut up shop.

