Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Meghan Markle seeks to delay court battle with newspaper; UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case and more

Meghan Markle seeks to delay court battle with newspaper Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has asked a London court to delay the trial of her privacy action against a British tabloid after a judge ruled the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:27 IST
People News Roundup: Meghan Markle seeks to delay court battle with newspaper; UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case and more
Representative image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which labelled him a "wife beater", a ruling which could have a lasting impact on the actor's career. Depp, 57, sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, and which questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" movie franchise.

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said. Jeremy, 67, one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, was initially charged in June with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, but more women have come forward to police since then.

Meghan Markle seeks to delay court battle with newspaper

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has asked a London court to delay the trial of her privacy action against a British tabloid after a judge ruled the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's Suu Kyi casts early vote in poll hit by COVID-19 curbs

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cast a ballot on Thursday in the capital Naypyitaw ahead of Novembers election after being unable to travel to her registered township near Yangon due to restrictions aimed at containing a spike in coronaviru...

HAL inks Rs 400-cr pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning ERP to support its project Parivartan. Project Parivartan is a comprehen...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom

Global stocks and the euro tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections rose in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of strict lockdowns that would damage already fragile economic recoveries. European shares fell 2.8 to their lowe...

Tata Coffee Q2 net profit up 5.6pc to Rs 42 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.65 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020