People News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes; Meghan Markle wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper and more
Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said.Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes
Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said. Jeremy, 67, one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, was initially charged in June with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, but more women have come forward to police since then.
Meghan Markle wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper
Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, won her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper postponed by about nine months until next Autumn after a judge heard a confidential reason from her lawyers for seeking a delay. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prince Harry
- Ron Jeremy
- Thomas Markle
- Meghan Markle
- Meghan
ALSO READ
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias
Prince Harry says ignorance no excuse for unconscious bias
Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes and more