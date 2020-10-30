Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

Robots get private view of major pop art show London's Saatchi gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 02:29 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desert

A die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, John and Laura Hunter have set up water stations for people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, saving them from fatal heat in the Anza-Borrego desert in California. Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars

Sayed Sima says he was around 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty and rarity. They were also relatively cheap. More than half a century later Sima, a nickname derived from the Egyptian slang for cinema, says he now owns hundreds of vintage cars, some of which he keep in Egypt's Media Production City where directors often rent the antiques for shows and films. Robots get private view of major pop art show

London's Saatchi gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life. The show displays work featuring Colbert's cartoon lobster, the central character in his paintings and sculptures. Telepresence robots - remote-controlled robots on wheels with cameras and a tablet screen are on offer for those who don't attend in person.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Alderweireld’s hometown dream remains unfulfilled in Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is so attached to his home town he has a tattoo of Antwerp Cathedral on his arm. But an opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream and play at the citys Bosuil Stadium on Thursday failed to material...

World condemns terrorist attack in France

Scores of countries and heads of states have come out in support of France after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday. The attack in Nice was followed by a...

Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to 21....

Ex-embassy worker suspected of sexually assaulting 24 women

A former U.S. embassy worker in Mexico is believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted as many as two dozen women, filming many of them while they were unconscious, according to federal prosecutors. Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020