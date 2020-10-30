People News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes; Duchess Meghan wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said. Jeremy, 67, one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, was initially charged in June with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, but more women have come forward to police since then.

Duchess Meghan wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, won her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper postponed until next Autumn after a judge heard a confidential reason from her lawyers for seeking a delay. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and a former actress, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson has married her "Saturday Night Live" fiance, Colin Jost, in a low-key ceremony. News of the wedding was announced on Thursday by the charity Meals on Wheels, which said the couple were supporting the group's efforts to help elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic.