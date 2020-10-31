Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Netflix raises monthly charges for U.S. customers, shares jump Streaming video service Netflix Inc on Thursday raised monthly charges in the United States for its standard and premium subscription plans, a move that sent the company's shares climbing nearly 5%.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 02:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said. Jeremy, 67, one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, was initially charged in June with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, but more women have come forward to police since then. Netflix raises monthly charges for U.S. customers, shares jump

Streaming video service Netflix Inc on Thursday raised monthly charges in the United States for its standard and premium subscription plans, a move that sent the company's shares climbing nearly 5%. Netflix increased the cost of its standard subscription by $1 a month to $14, and the price for the premium tier rose by $2 per month to $18. The standard plan, the company's most popular, enables two streams at the same time, while the premium plan allows for four simultaneous streams. Black actor Turner-Smith to play English queen Anne Boleyn in new drama

Black British actor Jodie Turner-Smith is to play Anne Boleyn, wife of English King Henry VIII whom he had beheaded, in a three-part psychological thriller commissioned by TV station Channel 5. Anne, the second wife of Henry VIII and mother of Elizabeth I, was executed in 1536 at the Tower of London after falling out of favour with the Tudor king and losing a battle at court with enemies such as Thomas Cromwell. Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson has married her "Saturday Night Live" fiance, Colin Jost, in a low-key ceremony. News of the wedding was announced on Thursday by the charity Meals on Wheels, which said the couple were supporting the group's efforts to help elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic. Harvey Weinstein is sued by woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting

Harvey Weinstein was sued on Friday by the former production assistant who the disgraced movie producer was convicted at trial of having sexually assaulted. Miriam Haley, who has also used the name Mimi Haleyi, is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for the pain and suffering she said Weinstein caused by assaulting her in July 2006, a time when she was seeking more work in the entertainment industry. Actress Lori Loughlin starts prison term for role in college admissions scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin began a two-month prison sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme to help her daughters gain entry into a top U.S. university, a prison official said on Friday. Loughlin, 56, reported to a low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, a spokesperson for the prison said by phone.

