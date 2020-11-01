People News Roundup: Actress Lori Loughlin starts prison term for role in college admissions scandal; Harvey Weinstein is sued by woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Congolese businessman who faced graft charges in Angola dies in diving accident: relatives

Sindika Dokolo, the Congolese businessman and art collector husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, has died in a diving accident in Dubai, a colleague and his family said on Friday. Dokolo and dos Santos, the daughter of Jose Eduardo dos Santos who ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017, faced corruption charges, including allegations that they steered $1 billion in state funds to companies in which they held stakes during her father's presidency. Both denied wrongdoing.

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched. The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Bird's Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapinoe confirmed the news to Reuters, as congratulations for the couple poured in across social media.

Harvey Weinstein is sued by woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting

Harvey Weinstein was sued on Friday by the former production assistant who the disgraced movie producer was convicted at trial of having sexually assaulted. Miriam Haley, who has also used the name Mimi Haleyi, is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for the pain and suffering she said Weinstein caused by assaulting her in July 2006, a time when she was seeking more work in the entertainment industry.

Actress Lori Loughlin starts prison term for role in college admissions scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin began a two-month prison sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme to help her daughters gain entry into a top U.S. university, a prison official said on Friday. Loughlin, 56, reported to a low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, a spokesperson for the prison said by phone.